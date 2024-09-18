CARLYLE – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Carlyle, Illinois man with the possession and reproduction of child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.



The Attorney General’s office charged Mickail S. Cranford, 24, in Clinton County Circuit Court with five counts of reproduction of child pornography, Class X felonies each punishable by up to 30 years in prison; and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Cranford is detained at the Clinton County Jail, and his next court date is scheduled for Oct. 9.

“Child exploitation can cause trauma to survivors and their families that can lead to a lifetime of physical and emotional recovery,” Raoul said. “I will continue to collaborate with local, state and federal law enforcement to protect children and ensure justice for survivors.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of Cranford’s residence in the 300 block of South Street in Carlyle and discovered evidence of child sexual abuse videos.

Raoul’s office is prosecuting this case with the Clinton County State’s Attorney’s office.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2023, reports to the ICAC increased by 46% over 2022.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 185 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 46,150 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 755 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,145 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

