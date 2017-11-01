HIGHLAND PARK - In light of recent reports of rampant sexual harassment reported by people of every age and socioeconomic strata from the private sector to the halls of power in Springfield, Mayor Nancy Rotering released the following statement:

"Sexual harassment is more than a violation; it is a crime. Serial offenders should be prosecuted and classified as predators. As the top law enforcement official in the State of Illinois, I will be a fierce advocate calling for necessary changes to protect survivors and end a cycle of abuse."

The State of Illinois Human Rights Act prohibits sexual harassment, but the law sets stipulations which exclude some places of employment and void coverage for some claimants.

"As Attorney General, I will take a stand against intimidation and injustice as it is past time to punish those who subject people to fear and intimidation or sit idle as it happens. I will prioritize and fight for tougher laws with more severe penalties in an effort to end sexual harassment as well as retaliation against those reporting harassment. These actions will include a push for Springfield to amend the Human Rights Act to apply to all employers, regardless of size. On behalf of the people of our State, I will sue to enforce the laws to stop repeated discrimination and harassment, and seek the maximum penalties possible."

