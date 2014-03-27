Edwardsville, IL March 27, 2014 -- Troy Walton, of Schoen Walton Telken and Foster, has filed suit in Madison County, Illinois, on behalf of an injured motorcyclist and his wife.

Matthew and Bridget Mullinex seek damages in excess of $50,000 resulting from a motorcycle crash last summer.

Walton warns motorists to be aware of motorcycles and mentions that, contrary to popular belief, most motorcycle-related crashes are the motorist’s fault, not the motorcyclist’s.

"At this time of year, when the weather gets warmer, we get a lot of calls from motorcyclists who have been injured in crashes. Unfortunately, given the serious nature of these collisions, when these crashes occur we are often being contacted by a family member who has lost their loved one.” Five fatalities have been reported this month in the Metro St. Louis area alone.

Last August, Matthew Mullinex was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson westbound on Staunton Road when Barbara Bassett of New Douglas, Illinois pulled her Ford F-150 immediately in front of Mullinex, causing him to wreck.

Mullinex suffered multiple serious injuries to the left side of his body.

“We want to remind the public to be aware of increased motorcycle traffic particularly during the warmer months,” said Walton. “We must learn to share the road with motorcyclists and start looking for and seeing motorcycles.”

Walton has written a blog about motorcycle related lawsuits and tips for avoiding motorcycle related accidents which can we viewed here: http://www.schoenwalton.com/blog/motorcycle-accidents-and-warmer-weather/

Troy Walton is a partner in the law firm Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, with offices in Edwardsville, East St. Louis and St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Walton focuses his practice exclusively on plaintiff’s personal injury litigation including trucking, motorcycle and motor vehicle accidents, products liability claims, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect cases, toxic tort claims, class actions, complex civil litigation, and all claims involving serious personal injury or wrongful death. In recognition of his past results, Mr. Walton has been inducted into the Million Dollar Advocate’s Forum, an organization whose members include many of the top trial lawyers in the United States.

