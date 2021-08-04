ALTON - Do you love wine? Do you love discounts? Join the Schnucks Wine Club

and start saving on your wine purchases at Schnucks today! The new Schnucks Wine Club is now available to all Schnucks Rewards members. Schnucks Wine Club members receive a 15 percent discount off the lowest price on every 750ml bottle of wine purchased at Schnucks stores every day of the week.

In addition to the savings at the register, Schnucks Wine Club members will receive special Schnucks Rewards offers and promotions as well as updates on select premium bottles of wine carried at Schnucks. Members will also receive a newsletter with trends and insights from industry experts, pairing ideas for wine and other unique content curated specifically for wine enthusiasts.

Other benefits include the ability to pre-register for some wine-focused Schnucks Cooking School classes and events as well as participating in virtual meet and greets with sommeliers from around the world.

“The Schnucks Wine Club is another way for us to deliver value to our customers. Whether you are a wine expert or just getting started, the Schnucks Wine Club offers ways to save, learn and experience wine in new and fun ways,” said Julie Dean, Schnucks Beverage Alcohol Category Manager and Certified Specialist of Wine.

The Schnucks Wine Club is open to all members of the Schnucks Rewards program with an annual membership fee of just $24.99. Schnucks Wine Club members will earn Rewards points on the membership purchase, plus receive an extra $10 in Rewards points if registered on or before September 30. Members must be at least 21 years of age to participate, and discounts are limited to purchases of 750 ml bottles of wine.

For more information, click www.schnucks.com/wineclub.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 110 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive,

and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

