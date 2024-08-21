MADISON COUNTY — At approximately 5:02 a.m. Wednesday morning, Aug. 21, 2024, Madison County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft in the 3100 block of West Chain of Rocks Road.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the stolen vehicle fleeing the scene, prompting a brief vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit concluded in the area of New Poag Road and Old Alton Road where the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

A subsequent foot pursuit ensued, leading deputies to establish a perimeter in the vicinity. Several surrounding police agencies provided assistance in the search effort.

Despite the coordinated efforts, the suspect remains at large. "As of this moment, the suspect is not in custody; however, we are actively following up on leads to apprehend him.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered. Authorities continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to come forward.

