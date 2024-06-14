CARROLLTON - A wide range of criminal charges have been filed against several from Greene County and beyond in recent weeks, including attempted murder, possession of child pornography, and much more.

Austin K. Williams, 26, of Carrollton, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. The Carrollton Police Department arrested Williams on June 3, 2024, and he remains in custody.

Jason F. Christian, 19, of Roodhouse, faces three counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on May 23, 2024 and has since been released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Granite B.J. Stockon, 23, of Hillview, faces five total charges including domestic battery, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, defacement of a manufacturer's serial number, and obstructing justice. The Roodhouse Police Department arrested Stockon on June 1, 2024 before he was released and issued a Notice To Appear in court.

Aaron P. Shaw, 56, of White Hall, was charged with one count of domestic battery. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department and was taken into custody on June 12, 2024, where he remains.

Lyndell E. Taylor Jr., 40, of Roodhouse, was also charged with domestic battery in a separate case. The White Hall Police Department arrested Taylor on May 8, 2024 before he was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Ryan C.D. Large, 34, of Carrollton, was charged with violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on June 7, 2024 and was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Michael B. Thornton, 30, of Roodhouse, was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on May 12, 2024 for one count of battery before being released and issued a Notice To Appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

