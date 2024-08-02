EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has filed criminal charges against a woman following an alleged abduction attempt on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, on North Main Street in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Main Street shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday after receiving several 911 calls reporting a child abduction in progress. Multiple police units arrived at the scene and located the child.

Authorities determined that the female suspect had fled the scene but was quickly apprehended inside the Madison County Administration building. The suspect has been identified as Jennifer S. Haley, 60.

Haley was transported to the Madison County Jail, where she remains in custody. The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has charged her with three counts:

Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Battery

Unlawful Restraint

The Edwardsville Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Senci at (618) 656-2131.

