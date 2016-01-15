ALTON – The shootout concept in high school basketball has a long history in the St. Louis area.

Instead of a tournament format over several days, the shootout involves a card of games involving teams from both the immediate area and from outside the area; the best-known shootout was the old Coca-Cola/KMOX Shootout that was held for many years Kiel Auditorium, then the St. Louis Arena and finally the Scottrade Center before the event folded.

Despite the end of the shootout in St. Louis, shootouts have remained popular throughout the area, with the recent Highland Shootout and the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout attracting several top area teams.

Alton's girls basketball team will be holding a shootout of their own beginning at noon Saturday when the Atrium Hotels Great Rivers Shootout takes place at Alton's gym. It's been a project Alton girls basketball coach Bob Rickman has been wanting to do for some time, both for the community and for the Redbirds.

“I wanted to do this for two reasons,” Rickman said. “Our community needs to be recognized for all the wonderful things we have going on here; great people, restaurants, hotels and attractions. We have a great community to promote and I want people in the metro area to know why Alton-Godfrey is such a great place to live and visit.

“Our girls program needs to take a step forward. In many places, girls sports becomes an afterthought. We want to first put the strong girls basketball talent on display in an event where people can take notice. I also feel our players deserve this opportunity to see first-hand what competing at a high level is like and start to give our players the stage to show their abilities.”

Several of the top teams in the area will be taking part in the five-game card at the shootout. It starts at noon when Hardin-Calhoun, who features Grace and Emma Baalman and Kassidy Klocke, takes on traditional St. Louis-area power St. Joseph's Academy, who have 5-10 senior guard Sophie Vogt and 6-1 junior forward Kelly McLaughlin. That's followed at 1:45 p.m. by a matchup between Civic Memorial, featuring junior All-State forward Allie Troeckler, going up against Parkway North, who features 5-3 junior guard Jaydn Pimentel and 5-6 sophomore guard Amaya Stovall.

At 3:30 p.m., Incarnate Word Academy – whom Rickman was an assistant coach at before coming to Alton – will meet up with Regis Jesuit of Aurora, Colo. The Red Knights feature 6-1 senior Abbey Hoff, who has committed to Miami (Ohio), while Regis – whose best-known alumni include Olympic gold-medal swimmer Missy Franklyn and Apollo 13 command module pilot Jack Swigert – will showcase 6-0 senior TaeKenya Cleveland, who has signed with American University in Washington, and Ezekia Johnson, a 6-0 senior committed to Biola University of La Mirada, Calif.

“I have known (Regis') coach, Carl Mattei, for five years, dating back when I was an assistant coach at Incarnate Word,” Rickman said. “Our teams both played at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix and we have stayed in contact since. A couple of years ago, when our boys played at Scottrade Center, Incarnate and Regis played before and I started talking about this idea.”

The Redbirds take the court next at 5:15 p.m. when they meet up with Jennings. Alton features 5-3 senior guard LaJarvia Brown, who has signed a track scholarship at Texas A&M, and 5-10 senior forward Jewel Wagner; the Warriors feature Rian Logan and 5-3 junior Cyerra Caldwell.

The day ends with a 7 p.m. matchup between Memphis (Tenn.) Central and Francis Howell; Memphs features 5-3 senior Miyah Barnes, who has committed to Alabama-Birmingham, while the Vikings have 5-7 senior point guard Danielle Berry, who has committed to Eastern Illinois, and 6-1 senior forward Rachel Fick, who has signed with Columbia College.

The Redbirds will be facing Jennings coming off a tough Southwestern Conference match-up with Edwardsville the night before. While such an assignment will be difficult, Rickman believes the Redbirds will be up to the task.

“Our girls always enjoy playing the Edwardsville game,” Rickman said, “and it will be a fun night with both girls and boys playing back-to-back. It will be a quick turnaround no matter the outcome because we have to get focused for Saturday.

"It is always a challenge to play back-to-back, but we did that in our Tipoff Classic and had three games in three days in the Jefferson City (holiday) tournament. Our girls will be ready for the challenge.”

The Shootout was an idea Rickman had and, thanks to the help of AHS athletic director Jeff Alderman and the Alton school administration, as well as local sponsors, came together quickly. “I started after the season ended last year contacting teams, then worked with Brett Stawar in getting a title sponsor. We got the Atrium Hotel on board and things continued to fall into place and we have added additional sponsors that make this event possible.

“Without Jeff, Joe Hook (Alton assistant athletic director), Andy Renner (AHS' athletic trainer), Brett Stawar and his staff plus our sponsors and the district, this would not be possible. I am excited for Saturday, but more excited to see how this event turns out.”

