EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council approved two items for performances at the Wildey Theatre at the Tuesday night meeting.

A contract with the Atlanta Rhythm Section and the Wildey was OK'd for two nights of shows on Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4.

The Atlanta Rhythm Section has been part of the Southern Rock scene for nearly 50 years.

Their biggest hits include "So Into You," "Champagne Jam," "Imaginary Lover," "Homesick," and "Spooky." With 15 albums of outstanding songwriting and performances, the Atlanta Rhythm Section represents the good things the phrase "classic rock" implies.

Edwardsville City Council also made an amendment to the Martin Barre two-night engagement with the addition of an optional third night based on artist availability.

Martin Barre, of Jethro Tull, will be returning the Wildey on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18.

