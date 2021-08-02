ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, today announced information about practice starts for football, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, girls volleyball, boys and girls golf, girls swim, and Special Olympics athletes. Kusnerick included times and what student-athletes would need to begin practice sessions.

Opening Practice Information and Needs Are Below:



Football - 8 a.m., Aug 9 - All grades with Eric Dickerson, shorts, T-shirts, helmets, cleats needed.

For more:

edickerson@altonschool.org