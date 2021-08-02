Athletic Director Announces Information About Practice Starts, Physicals For AHS
ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, today announced information about practice starts for football, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, girls volleyball, boys and girls golf, girls swim, and Special Olympics athletes. Kusnerick included times and what student-athletes would need to begin practice sessions.
Opening Practice Information and Needs Are Below:
Boys & Girls Cross Country - 6 p.m. Aug 9 at AHS track with coach Tammy Talbert. All grades should be prepared to run: water, shirt, shorts, and running shoes. For more: ttalbert@altonschools.org Girls Tennis - 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9 - AHS tennis courts - All grades, practice gear including tennis racket and water with coach Jesse Macias. For more: Girls Volleyball - 8 a.m. Aug 9 at AHS Main Gym - All grades be prepared for practice with Coach Dan Carter. For more: MASKS ARE REQUIRED Boys Soccer - 6 a.m./6 p.m. Aug 9 at Public School Stadium with coach Tyler Hamilton - All grades, need running and soccer shoes. For more: thamilton@altonschools.org Boys Golf - 9 a.m. Aug. 9 - Spencer T. Olin - All grades with coach Zach Deeder, Golf clubs, tennis shoes, shorts needed. For more: zdeeder@altonschools.org Girls Golf - 3:30 p.m. Aug 9 - Rolling Hills all grades with coach Jon Kenney, Golf clubs, tennis shoes, shorts needed. For more: jonkenney@hotmail.com Girls Swim - 3:30 p.m. Aug 23, AHS/B133, all grades with coach Nancy Miller, Informational Meeting For more: nmiller@altonschools.org Special Olympics, 5 p.m. Aug 9 - AHS Track - Tammy Talbert, For all sports and grades. For more: ttalbert@altonschools.org (It is recommended that all athletes trying out for fall sports bring along a container of water in non-breakable container). Alton High School GENERAL ATHLETICS INFORMATION PHYSICAL EXAMINATIONS - Everyone (no exceptions) trying out for a sport is required to have taken a physical examination prior to the first day of tryouts/practices. The exam is good for the entire school year. The exam information must be completed on the IHSA Physical form or State of Illinois Child Health Physical form. ALL INCOMING FRESHMEN MUST USE THE STATE OF ILLINOIS CHILD HEALTH PHYSICAL FORM. Physicals can be obtained at the Alton Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic (1417 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL 62002). $20 cash only. Physicals are not submitted to insurance. Physical pricing is limited to students 17 years old and younger. Physical forms available in the clinic. Or can obtain physicals at your preferred health care provider. ADMIT CARDS - Practice/tryout admit cards can be picked up in Athletic Dept office starting Aug 2nd from 8:15 am – 4:15 pm Monday thru Friday. All Student-athletes need an Admit Card to be able to practice/tryout on August 9th. Admit card signals all required paperwork is completed and turned in to the Athletic office. INSURANCE - Anyone trying out for a sport is required to have insurance coverage provided by parents or guardians. Alton High School does not carry regular medical insurance on its athletes. ELIGIBILITY TO COMPETE - Any sophomore, junior, or senior trying out for a fall sport must have earned a least 2.5 credits second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. If at any time an athlete’s class load drops below 2.5 units of credit (5 classes), she/he becomes ineligible. Summer school may count toward eligibility, and a correspondence course started and completed during the second semester also counts. Any freshman trying out for a fall sport is eligible if promoted directly from 8th to 9th grade. (Fall 2021 exception ONLY 1.5 credit hours passed previous semester) AGE REQUIREMENTS - All student-athletes are eligible through age nineteen (19) unless the student-athlete turns twenty (20) during a sports season, which would cause the student-athlete to be ineligible. ATTENTION FRESHMAN - All student/athletes are important. Everyone makes their own unique contributions, but freshman athletes are particularly important because they represent the “future”. A good freshman class, with many participating athletes, makes for a “bright future”. Experience is not necessary. FURTHER INFORMATION - Please feel free to call Alton High School for clarification on any other type of information relating to Athletics at Alton High School. Call (618) 474-1800 and ask for Chris Kusnerick, Athletic Director, or Mrs. Campion, Athletic Secretary.
(It is recommended that all athletes trying out for fall sports bring along a container of water in non-breakable container).
Alton High School
GENERAL ATHLETICS INFORMATION
PHYSICAL EXAMINATIONS - Everyone (no exceptions) trying out for a sport is required to have taken a physical examination prior to the first day of tryouts/practices. The exam is good for the entire school year. The exam information must be completed on the IHSA Physical form or State of Illinois Child Health Physical form. ALL INCOMING FRESHMEN MUST USE THE STATE OF ILLINOIS CHILD HEALTH PHYSICAL FORM. Physicals can be obtained at the Alton Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic (1417 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL 62002). $20 cash only. Physicals are not submitted to insurance. Physical pricing is limited to students 17 years old and younger. Physical forms available in the clinic. Or can obtain physicals at your preferred health care provider.
ADMIT CARDS - Practice/tryout admit cards can be picked up in Athletic Dept office starting Aug 2nd from 8:15 am – 4:15 pm Monday thru Friday. All Student-athletes need an Admit Card to be able to practice/tryout on August 9th. Admit card signals all required paperwork is completed and turned in to the Athletic office.
INSURANCE - Anyone trying out for a sport is required to have insurance coverage provided by parents or guardians. Alton High School does not carry regular medical insurance on its athletes.
ELIGIBILITY TO COMPETE - Any sophomore, junior, or senior trying out for a fall sport must have earned a least 2.5 credits second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. If at any time an athlete’s class load drops below 2.5 units of credit (5 classes), she/he becomes ineligible. Summer school may count toward eligibility, and a correspondence course started and completed during the second semester also counts. Any freshman trying out for a fall sport is eligible if promoted directly from 8th to 9th grade. (Fall 2021 exception ONLY 1.5 credit hours passed previous semester)
AGE REQUIREMENTS - All student-athletes are eligible through age nineteen (19) unless the student-athlete turns twenty (20) during a sports season, which would cause the student-athlete to be ineligible.
ATTENTION FRESHMAN - All student/athletes are important. Everyone makes their own unique contributions, but freshman athletes are particularly important because they represent the “future”. A good freshman class, with many participating athletes, makes for a “bright future”. Experience is not necessary.
FURTHER INFORMATION - Please feel free to call Alton High School for clarification on any other type of information relating to Athletics at Alton High School. Call (618) 474-1800 and ask for Chris Kusnerick, Athletic Director, or Mrs. Campion, Athletic Secretary.