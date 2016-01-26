EDWARDSVILLE – Caleb Strohmeier is just a sophomore on Edwardsvill’s boys basketball team – and the potential he has is seemingly limitless.

The 6-7 sophomore forward is the type of player that can make any number of key plays for a team and is glad to be part of a team many point to as one of the top basketball teams in the St. Louis Metro area. Each game, he seems to be showing improvement in all facets of play.

“It's an honor to be able to play here for Edwardsville,” Strohmeier said after a recent Tiger win. “I’ve played basketball for quite a while and it's really great to play with the guys on the team.”

Strohmeier has been averaging 7.2 points a game this season, shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and has grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game with seven assists for the season and has had five steals.

Being part of the Tiger program is something Strohmeier cherishes as well. “There's a closeness to the team that's really good,” Strohmeier said. “Many of the guys have played together for a long time and there's a lot of bonding among the team as well.”

The sophomore said he tries to fill in whatever niche for the team he can to push it to success.

“I try to do things that will help the team win and do well, things like playing defense and rebounding,” he said. “Anything I can do to help the team do well is what I want to do. I just try to do my part to help the team succeed. We've got some really good players that play well together and it's great to be a part of the team.”

