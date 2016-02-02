EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's recent Senior Night for the wrestling team meant quite a bit for the seniors who were honored before the meet against Belleville East at Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

Being a part of the program has meant much to the seniors who were honored; Bobby Burnside, Gabe Jackson, Chris Prosser, Mason Taylor, Mario Trice and James Watters. All of them have contributed to the Tiger program that has become one of the top programs in the entire St. Louis metro area, and it's come in an area that is steeped in wrestling tradition.

“It's a great feeling to be a part of the program,” Burnside said. “Wrestling's a great sport and being able to represent the school is a great feeling too. Having the success we've had has been great too.”

Being part of a successful program has bonded the seniors as well. “We're like a big family here,” Watters said. “It's like a very big bond that we'll have. We're all proud to be part of the wrestling program here.”

With the IHSA state wrestling postseason on the horizon, the Tigers do have high hopes of getting wrestlers to the state tournament in Champaign-Urbana Feb. 18-20; the state tournament series begins Feb. 6.

“We all have high hopes of doing well,” Burnside said. “We're all excited about the postseason both as individuals and as team. We know it's going to take a lot of hard work to get to where we want to be, but we are excited about it.”

