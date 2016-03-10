EDWARDSVILLE – Even the most successful of any basketball teams have their share of stars, role players and behind-the-scenes people who, collectively, make even the smallest contribution that much important to how a team fares throughout the course of a season.

Four seniors have made huge contributions to the success of the Tigers' 2015-16 campaign; Chrys Colley has had the biggest impact thanks to his on-court play as part of the regular rotation, but three other seniors – Ryan Pacatte, Jalyn Williams and Kent Roberts – have has as much of an impact for EHS as anyone.

Their contributions as part of the EHS scout team – a team that plays the role of the Tigers' upcoming opponents in practice – has helped in the preparation for games, and it's paid off for the Tigers in a perfect 14-0 Southwestern Conference record and an overall mark of 23-4 going into this week's IHSA Class 4A East St. Louis Regional.

Being a part of the program is a source of pride to the Pacatte, Williams and Roberts, knowing what they’ve done has helped contribute to the team’s overall success.

“It’s nice after four years to finish off the last year 14-0 in conference,” Pacatte said, “and, I think, 20-some wins and four losses and to go into postseason rolling pretty good and to get those last final moments on the home court (Pacatte hit a three-point shot near the end of the game, much to the delight of the EHS student cheer squad) was pretty nice.”

That the Tigers are one of the top teams in the entire St. Louis area isn’t just because of one or two persons, Pacatte feels; it’s the collective effort of everyone involved with the program. “We’ve got 22-23 guys who come in and do their job every day,’ Pacatte said. “Even when one person’s not here, it’s noticeably different; when everyone’s here and putting everything in, we’re the best team that we can be.”

“It’s a great feeling; I’m honored to be a part of this program,” Williams said. “You look around the locker room and you see pictures of great people doing great things. We’ve got one of the best coaches I’ve ever seen in Illinois basketball.

“Just the way we operate is amazing. I’m honored to play here and I’ll always be happy I came here.”

“I know we were really excited before the game – everybody, not just the seniors – because it’s our last home game of the season,” Roberts said, “and also for the seniors, it’s our last home game ever.

“We’ve got to keep working hard.”

Being a part of the program has meant much to the soon-to-be-departing seniors, and the impact of the contributions they’ve made isn’t lost on them. “Whenever we started as freshmen, there were about 15-16 of us,” Pacatte said, “now there’s only four left; to be the final four people left and just being a part of this team is a great experience.

“I’m sure when we’re old and telling our grandchildren our stories when we were in high school, it’ll be memories we’ll hold on to.”

