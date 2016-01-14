EDWARDSVILLE - The Liberty Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team has been special to say the least, opening with an 11-1 record.

Coach Tom Oller said the key to this year’s team has been their dedication, commitment to the game and working hard each day in practice and games to improve.

Liberty Middle School seventh grade team members are: Cam Grant, Mitchell Ferguson, Jake Mueller, Jali Roundtree, Jake Ziokowski, A.J. Smith, Hayden Moore, Evan Funhauser, Kendall Ausmer, Pierce Boyer, Frank Goss and Preston Weaver. Cartier Watkins was a team member for the first half of the season, but moved to Louisville.

“This group is hard working, passionate, commited and just fun,” Oller said. “I felt we had the potential for a successful year, but they have exceeded those expecations. They have continued to impress me with their dedication and hard work.”

Oller’s hope for the team members is that they constantly show improvement not only on the basketball court but in the academic arena as well. He sees it as part of his role to mentor the boys and constantly encourages the academic end of things, knowing that holds the key to the future for the boys.

“I try to help them along in their journey to become men,” the coach said.

The regional for the seventh-grade Liberty boys begins on Saturday, Jan. 23, at East St. Louis Lincoln Middle School.

“I think we have a shot in the post season,” East St. Louis is team to beat they are undefeated.”

