EDWARDSVILLE – Lloyd Reynolds of Liberty Middle School is a hard-working wrestler with a bright future ahead.

Lloyd is the son of Scott and Louise Reynolds. Lloyd said he is hard working and always tries to be a good teammate.

“I like being active in sports and this sports program [at Edwardsville schools] is the best,” he said. “Eric Pretto and A.J. Ciccarelli have both inspired me to work harder than everyone else and to never give up on anything.”

Lloyd, an eighth-grader, was 17-2 for Liberty Middle School this past year. He qualified for state in the 215-pound weight class.

His coach, Ciccarelli, said Lloyd’s work ethic and leadership skills set him above many of the rest.

“I think he will be great in high school,” the coach said. “He is a really hard worker and was a leader of the team. I think he will fit very well into the high school program.”

In high school, Lloyd says he would like to win a state championship in high school wrestling and football.

“I want to wrestle in college and some colleges I want to go to are Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Ohio State,” he said. “I always try to make the team better by encouraging my teammates to do their best and never give up. I love football because it is a high intensity sport and I like wrestling because you have to be strong and physical.”

