EDWARDSVILLE – Those who follow St. Louis-area high school football know this about A.J. Epenesa.

He's the real thing. Epenesa provided a big spark for Edwardsville in their 45-10 win over Belleville East at Tiger Stadium Friday night; his 52-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery late in the opening term gave the Tigers some much-needed momentum at the right time.

Epenesa also blocked a 41-yard field-goal attempt from the Lancers' Matt Sotiropolouis in the second quarter and, between him and Desmond Chappel, didn't give Lancer quarterback Andrew Millas much room to operate.

“It was fun,” Epenesa said. “I saw the high snap and I was expecting to get a tackle; I wasn't expecting to pick it up, but I saw it slip out and got the scoop-and-score.”

It wasn't Epenesa's first such type of score in his career; he's had three defensive touchdowns in his career with the Tigers, one each year he's been with the team.

The opportunities for big plays were there; Tiger coaches prepared him for the possibility. “When they tell us we're going to do a lot of pass-rushing, I personally enjoy doing some pass rushing, so I'm going to go out there and have some fun,” Epenesa said.

Epenesa, a tight end/defensive end, is one of the top college football recruits in the country. If he continues the path he is on now in college, he will be a top NFL prospect.

Epenesa and Chappel certainly had the attention of Lancer coach Krys Stephens going into the game. “That's about the best you're going to see in high school, I imagine; those guys are monsters,” Stephens said with a laugh. “They're huge, and they're fast and they're strong.”

Epenesa also gave credit to Chappel for his three-sack effort for EHS. “Desmond's a great player,” Epenesa said. “We're working hard and we're going to make mistakes, but we're getting around them and having success like we did tonight.”

