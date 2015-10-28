Abby Korak is a Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville athlete with a bright future in cross country and track and field.

She has recorded some amazing times for middle school, placing 13th in the Illinois Elementary School Association State Meet in 2014 and 22nd in 2015. Her best time for 3,200 meters is 11:48. She was eighth place in the 1,600 meters with a best time of 5:33 in 2015 and second place in state in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.

Lincoln’s Matt Rodgers, who coaches Abby, said she is a very gifted athlete who works as hard or harder than anybody I have ever coached.

“I am most proud of going to the state meets for both cross country and track, and winning four IESA State Medals in seventh grade,” Abby Korak said. “I have made great friends through my participation in cross country and track. My terrific cross country coaches, Matt Rogers and Courtney Hochuli, have been a huge inspiration, and have always been there for me.”

Looking ahead to her future, Korak said, “I want to run in high school, and help my team as best I can. I also hope to someday get a scholarship for my running at a college with a good athletic program. I try to inspire my teammates by setting a good example. I train hard at running, and I hope that my training habits positively influence others. I also talk to my teammates to give me confidence and encouragement.”

“Running helps calm me after a busy day at school, and it makes me feel good knowing that I am doing something positive for my team.”

