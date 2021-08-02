

ST. LOUIS — Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) St. Louis Division announces Ricardo Rusan, 55, was captured in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after two years on the run. Rusan is charged federally with robbing a bank in Clayton, Missouri, on April 16, 2019, and the second bank in St. Peters, Missouri, on April 18, 2019. He lived in St. Louis County at the time of the two bank robberies.

Rusan was believed to be living in the area of Portland, Oregon. A detective with the Hillsboro Police Department, outside of Portland, recognized Rusan from the FBI Wanted Poster that was circulated among law enforcement.

Article continues after sponsor message

The FBI was then able to track Rusan traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where FBI agents arrested him without incident on July 29, 2021.

The FBI said: "Thank you to the FBI Portland Division and Hillsboro (Oregon) Police Department for their assistance, as well as the Sioux Falls Resident Agency of the FBI Minneapolis Division."

More like this: