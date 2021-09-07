WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, issued the following statement after the Biden administration announced that Governor Jack Markell will be tapped as White House Coordinator to manage the complex, interagency domestic response to handle the arrivals and resettlement of Afghan allies and their families. Today’s appointment comes in response to a letter Duckworth sent requesting this position be created as soon as possible.

“I’m so pleased that President Biden has heeded my request and created this important position within the White House that will help the government successfully process and welcome our Afghan allies and their families. This type of whole-of-government approach is necessary right now and with Governor Markell at the helm, I’m hopeful we’ll be able to facilitate these resettlements and help make sure the involved organizations and agencies have the resources needed to welcome Afghan refugees to their new home.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: