Childhood is full of bumps, bruises and bellyaches. When the unexpected happens, kids – and their parents – want a compassionate doctor who will do everything they can to help them feel better, faster.

The pediatrics team at Bethalto Health Center, #2 Terminal Drive, Ste. 8 in East Alton, provides quality care whenever your little ones are under the weather – as well as well child visits, immunizations and school physicals to keep them healthy.

Led by board-certified physicians – Dr. Uraiwan Hompluem, Dr. Christopher Suhre and Dr. Anupama Vallala – the pediatrics staff specializes in preventative healthcare and offers treatment for both acute and chronic conditions, with a special focus on ADHD, allergy and asthma, and autism.

No matter the appointment or diagnosis, the pediatricians believe collaboration between provider and parent is important to each child’s overall health, ensuring care continues at home.

“We provide an approach that works with the family’s needs and concerns,” said Dr. Hompluem. “We ensure that the parents are heard and communicate with the child in a way the parents are comfortable with.”

Added Dr. Anupama, “We involve parents from the start – to give them choices when it comes to their child’s health. We listen to their concerns, and whenever possible, offer a variety of treatment options so they can make a well-informed decision on behalf of their child.”

Furthermore, Bethalto Health Center is a full-service medical center, offering specialized services, including Pediatric Dentistry and Pediatric Behavioral Health. In fact, it’s not unusual for a therapist to pop into a patient’s check-up or for a pediatrician to walk a child over to the dentist for a quick consultation.

It’s how Bethalto Health Center wraps every child in its services, or as they like to say, “we blanket our children with care.”

Explained Dr. Suhre, “Being asked to help take care of a child is a privilege and a great responsibility. That’s why we tailor each treatment to the individual child and do everything we can to ensure all healthcare needs of Madison County’s littlest patients are met.”

Just as important, Bethalto Health Center accepts most insurances for pediatric services, including Medicaid and All Kids, making it unique in the community and a lifesaver for many families – some who travel over an hour to receive affordable care.

Bethalto Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and is currently accepting appointments for school and sports physicals. In many cases, same-day sick appointments are available. Visit www.sihf.org/bhc for more information or call 618-259-1419.

Bethalto Health Center is just one in a network of 29 health centers operated by Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF). Serving nine Southern Illinois counties, SIHF is one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, offering healthcare services for every member of the family and extensive community outreach programs. To learn more, visit www.sihf.org.

