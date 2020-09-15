EDWARDSVILLE - Assurance Brokers, LTD., provided considerable support recently for the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad Golf Tournament, a major fundraiser for the area crime-fighting organization.

Article continues after sponsor message

Assurance Brokers, LTD., is located at 95 N. Research Drive, Suite 100, Edwardsville.

"Each of the 260 golfers were given a sleeve of Pro V1’s golf balls donated by Assurance Brokers, Ltd., who is a local bonding and insurance agency, Becky Martin, of Assurance Brokers, LTD, said.

Left to right in the photo are: Ralph McQuiggan, CEO of Assurance Brokers; John Lakin, Madison Co Sherriff; Chuck McQuiggan, President of Assurance Brokers; Jeff Connor, Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis; Captain Randy Boden, the Chief Deputy Commander over Missouri.

More like this:

Related Video: