The definition of cause is reason and there are a lot of reasons why Alton’s Associated Bank cooked up a get-together today.

At the top of the list is to say ‘Thank You’ to their customers.

“Cook’in for the Cause is something that all eight branches in the Southern Illinois Market are doing this week,” said Alton Branch Manager Kim McGibany. “Today’s event is being used to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. We are contributors to the cause and our branches are walking in the September and October walks.”

As a show of support, McGibany invited local businesses to attend and advertise their services.

Participating entities include 1904 General Store, Slackers, Safelite, Manis Photography, Kathy Smith Attorney at Law, Bethalto Computer Specialist, H&R Block, Jimmy John’s, Bus Company, Alton Fire Department, Dee Merchant Services and Alton Mayor Brant Walker.

Associated Bank, located at 104 Homer Adams Parkway, will be providing hotdogs, soda and water. The event begins today, July 14, at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.

