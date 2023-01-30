EDWARDSVILLE - Associate Judge Maureen Schuette was reappointed to the Illinois Supreme Court Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee Associate Judge Maureen Schuette of the Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County was reappointed as a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee for a term commencing on January 1, 2023, and expiring on December 31, 2025.

“I am honored to be reappointed and look forward to continuing to serve as an active member of the committee,” Judge Schuette said.

Judge Schuette is currently an Associate Judge in the Family Division in Madison County, and the Juvenile and Family Divisions in Bond County.

