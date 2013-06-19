The US Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct an "Ask the Experts" event at West Marine, 1355 South 5th Street in St Charles (Just north of I-70) on Saturday, June 29 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Come out and have your boating questions answered by members of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 3-13. Whether you're interested in safety issues, boat handling and docking, anchoring, radio usage or any other questions you may have; bring your questions and get knowledgeable answers!

TowBoatUS will also be on hand to answer questions about their services and BoatUS.

Don't forget to ask about Boating Safety Classes and Vessel Safety Checks offered by the Auxiliary while you're there.

To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

