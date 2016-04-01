EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Rotary Club have graced Edwardsville High School student Ashley Criley with the honor of being named Rotary Student of the Month for March.

Daughter of Bonnie and Jeff Criley of Marine, Ashley was nominated by teacher Chris Sumpter for her achievements with her school’s Key Club. She also serves as Key Club President and as a Peer Advocate Representative for the club.

When Ashley is not working diligently with Key Club, she works hard in school and has earned herself a place on the school’s honor roll.

All seriousness aside, Criley and her friends performed and won 1st place in her school’s Lip Sync Battle competition.

In her spare time, Ashley volunteers with Beverly Farms, Special Olympics, YMCA and Challenger Baseball.

After graduation, the dignified young woman hopes to continue to help others in the future.

“After high school, I am pursuing a degree in Special Education,” she said, “but I am still deciding between colleges.”

Whatever school Ashley decides to go to, it is no doubt that she will succeed in all of her goals and dreams for the future.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners for the $1,500 Webb Lewis scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $27,000 in scholarships to date.

