GODFREY - Asbury Village sponsored a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of their new solar farm on Friday, May 17, 2024.

“With every beam of sunlight harnessed by the solar panels, we’re illuminating pathways to a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Executive Director Anita Martinez. “This project represents not just a milestone for us, but a beacon of hope for generations to come. As we gather to inaugurate the solar venture, let’s remember the collective effort and the dedication that it took to bring this vision to life.”

Martinez thanked Cathy Carroll, a former resident who launched the project through a $350,000 donation to the Asbury Village Legacy Fund. The farm will feature a plaque dedicated to Carroll.

During the ceremony, Martinez also recognized the Asbury Village Board, including President Steve Schwartz, and many other employees and donors who made the solar farm possible. The solar farm was built by GRP Wegman.

“I’d like to acknowledge our monumental step forward towards sustainability,” Martinez said. “As we cut the ribbon on a groundbreaking solar project, today marks not only the beginning of a new chapter in renewable energy, but also a testament of our commitment to a greener tomorrow.”

Located at 5201 Asbury Avenue in Godfrey, Asbury Village is a senior living facility that offers independent and assisted living options. For more information, visit their official website at AsburyVillageGodfrey.com.

