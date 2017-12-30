ALTON/GLEN CARBON - With cold weather taking control of the Riverbend several warming centers are opening their doors for people to take shelter from the severe temperatures.

The United Way's 211helps.org website says "excessive cold indicators are: wind chill is expected to be -15 degrees or less or the stagnant air temperature is 15 degrees."

A representative from the the 211 help line said that warming centers are typically found at local libraries, some city hall buildings and senior centers. Most are only open during regular business hours generally between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the representative did say that the Good Samaritan House at 1825 Delmar Avenue in Granite City is open for women with children to warm up overnight.

The Glen Carbon Police Department Community Room at 149 N. Main Street is also open 24 hours a day as a warming center between Thursday, December 28, and Tuesday, January 2.

There are several warming centers in Alton including the Hanyer Public Library, Senior Services Plus, Salvation Army and Alton Square Mall as well.

Bethalto Public Library, Brighton Memorial Library, East Alton Public Library, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library are all open as warming centers as well as many other locations throughout the Riverbend.

A full list of warming centers and their hours can be found at 211helps.org or by calling 211.

