Without directly stating he was ready to go, Jaime Garcia was very optimistic about being ready to pitch again soon for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I’m close, as close as can be. I’m ready to compete,” he answered before Saturday’s game about being Major League-ready. After acknowledging Spring Training as being “a little tough, a little grinding”, Garcia is able to go out and pitch now without concern.

“Yes, I’m doing that,” stated Garcia. “I did that last game and it went well.”

In his second rehab start yesterday, Garcia struck out six batters and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings pitched for Springfield (AA).

“Really good,” he described of the performance. “I felt really good physically. My timing, my command are definitely getting better.”

“He had a smile on his face and excitement in his eye, he wants to pitch,” said Mike Matheny, offering only “we’ll see” as to what the next step will be for Garcia.

“My number one priority is to be up here with this team and compete,” said Garcia. “Help out and do whatever’s in my control to help the team win more games. That’s my only focus.”