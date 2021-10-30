QUINCY - Senior receiver Luke Parmentier caught a 16-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down play with 1:11 left in regulation to give Civic Memorial a dramatic 20-17 win over Quincy Notre Dame Catholic in the first round of the IHSA Class 4A football playoffs on a rainy Friday night at Advance Physical Therapy Field.

The Eagles' winning score was set up on a third down and 20 situation, when quarterback Bryer Arview hit Collin Elledge for 18 yards, to the Raider 16, then found Parmentier in the end zone on the next play to give CM the win.

The two teams were tied at halftime 7-7 when the Raiders were stopped on a fourth-and-one play late in the first half when Ben Kasparie was caught for a four-yard loss to give the Eagles the ball back on downs. In the third quarter, QND took the lead on a 41-yard field goal by Ethan Beroiza, and after a CM touchdown gave the Eagles the lead 13-10, Kasparie scored from one yard out on the first play of the final quarter to give the Raiders a 17-13 lead.

The Eagles later lost the ball on downs with 5:30 left, but the defense was to force a three-and-out on the QND offense, giving the ball back to the Eagles with 3:30 left. A pass interference call against the Raiders and an 18-yard run by Arview helped set up the two passes that helped give CM the win.

Parmentier also had an 83-yard touchdown catch from Arview for another Eagles touchdown.

Arview was 18-of-26 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another 27 yards. Logan Turbyfill led CM in rushing with 51 yards, while Parmentier caught 11 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Williams added two catches for 19 yards, while Elledge's clutch 18-yard catch was his only one of the night.

The Eagles are now 7-3 and advance to a second-round game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, who defeated Columbia 49-13 on Friday night, with the date, site and kickoff time being announced by the IHSA Monday afternoon. The Raiders end their season 6-4.

