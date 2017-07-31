SPRINGFIELD – Illinois DCFS invites State Fair attendees to visit the governor’s tent and view artwork created by three budding artists who attend Lawrence Hall School in Chicago.

Tre, a Lawrence Hall resident, is planning to attend college in the fall and major in art. His work was included in the Museum of Science and Industry Chicago’s Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition; and one of his drawings won first place in Inside Publication’s holiday cover design contest.

Yonatan, age 15, is in his second year of art instruction. He has benefited from his small group art class, which has significantly enhanced his skill set. Kira, age 17, is completing her first year in the special education honors art class, which has enhanced her skills in a variety of art mediums.

“When young people are allowed to pursue their individual talents and raise their voices on behalf of their hopes and dreams, they not only help themselves see their future but they help us to understand what it takes to get them there. Congratulations to these young people,” said Illinois DCFS Acting Director BJ Walker.

The artwork will be on display from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 20, and again at the Du Quoin State Fair from August 25 through September 4.

Illinois DCFS receives, investigates and acts upon a report of child abuse or neglect every five minutes. Tens of thousands of children are safer thanks to those who call our Child Abuse hotline, 1-800-25-ABUSE (252-2873) each year. Working together, we can ensure a safe, loving home and brighter future for every child.

Lawrence Hall School provides an individualized educational program, which prepares students to be self-reliant, responsible, contributing members of society. We deliver instructional services that allow students to demonstrate individual mastery of academic, vocational and social skill development. Innovative technologies, vocational training and a comprehensive art program encourage and promote engaged learning.

