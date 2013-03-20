ARTS FOR LIFE, a not-for-profit arts organization based in the Metro-St. Louis area, is proud to announce the offering of a $500 scholarship to any student pursuing the arts in college. The ARTS FOR LIFEScholarship has been created to encourage those entering college or continuing their college education to pursue a career in the arts (defined below) following graduation. The deadline to apply is May 13 and guidelines are listed below or the AFL website www.artsforlife.org.



The following guidelines will be adhered to when selecting a recipient:



Applicant must be enrolled in an arts undergraduate program at an accredited college or university. Arts programs include, but are not exclusive to: performing arts (music, dance, theatre) and visual arts (painting, sculpture, architecture, film, photography, etc). Arts programs not defined as Fine Arts but related to the arts may be considered if superior work has been demonstrated in this area.



Applicant must have participated in a Metro St. Louis community theater production or event in the past two years. Metro St. Louis is defined as any location within 35 miles from Clayton city center. Participation includes performance, staff and/or crew, orchestra, etc.

Applicant cannot have been the primary recipient of a previous ARTS FOR LIFE Scholarship.

A completed application will include the following:



Completed AFL Scholarship Application Form (signed information sheet and answers to essay questions)



Resume of performing arts and/or visual arts experience



List of any honors or awards received pertaining to involvement in the arts and/or scholastic achievement



One recommendation letter from a mentor in the arts: teacher, director, board member, etc.

Completed applications will be accepted through May 13, and must be postmarked by this date. Please mail completed applications to:

ARTS FOR LIFE

ScholarshipApplication

P.O. Box 16426

St. Louis, MO 63125

or e-mail completed application to aflnewsletter@aol.com.



Recipients will be notified of the award prior to the 14th Annual AFL Best Performance Awards on June 9. Payments will be made directly to the student’s college or university if possible.



ARTS FOR LIFE (AFL) is a not-for-profit arts organization based in the Metro St. Louis area dedicated to the healing power of the arts through its work with children, the under served and the community. In service to the public, AFL salutes and supports non-professional theater and the arts in the Metro St. Louis area, and it is through this collaboration of the arts and service that the AFL mission is realized and our community rewarded.

