ARTS FOR LIFE held the 11th annual "Best Performance Awards", honoring and celebrating the talents in Community Theater in the Metro St. Louis Area on Sunday, May 23rd. Alton Little Theater received nine nominations for performances and took home top honors for Ian Thomas Hardin as Actor in a Comedic Role and Allison Neace for Best Achievement in Musical Direction.



Both Awardees came from ALT's popular production of RADIO GALS. ALT salutes all of the nominees for their commitment to Community Theater and is proud of the fact that over the course of AFL's history, the theater group has received seventy nominations and taken home awards in twenty-one categories.

The Theater will present two musicals during its 77th Season, PLAID TIDINGS in November 2010 and CURTAINS in May 2011. Call 462-6562 for all production information and check out ALT's website at www.altonlittletheater.org for audition and summer production information.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: