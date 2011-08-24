Jacoby Arts Center presents their premiere fundraising event, Arts & Champagne, Saturday, September 10, 2011 from 6-10pm. This affair will take place at Jacoby Arts Center and offer a western theme of Diamonds and Denim and western food catered by POPS. There will be a Live Auction of stellar artwork donated by regional artists complimented by a Silent auction of goods and services by local businesses. In addition we will have live music and tours of our new artists studios. This year’s Co-Hosts are RoseMary and Jim Towey and Terri and Mark Darr.

Tickets are $50 each with a table of 8 for $400. Tickets are on sale now. You can call Jacoby Arts Center, 462-5222 to reserve your tickets or drop by the Center Tuesday through Saturday from 10am-5pm and on Sundays, noon to 4pm.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. , and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

TheJacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

