ALTON – Jacoby Arts Center and Warm Soda Magazine have partnered for an event called “Artists in the Spotlight,” a free event, which hopes to bring local artists to the forefront within the community.

One of the founders of Warm Soda, Shelby Clayton, said the event may be a monthly method to invite people of the area for a chance to celebrate local creativity. Set to be held the third Saturday of every month indefinitely, Clayton said the event will showcase different media and allow those artists a chance to make some revenue from their work by placing their art for sale to the general public. The first of these will be this Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center on East Broadway in Alton.

“We are joining forces with Jacoby Arts Center to bring seasoned artists or professionals to speak to other artists, aspiring artists or those interested in the artist,” Clayton said via Facebook Messenger. “The goal of this is to connect and build a platform of support and nurturing for artists. It also helps those involved that month boost their network and be able to sell some of their work, reach out, or maybe have others get involved.”

As February will be the first such event, Clayton said it will be a good way to see how future ones will go. The bar in the back will not be open, but soft drinks and snacks will be offered for sale. The lineup for the spotlight includes: music and performance by Joey Ciaramitaro, art and community by Joshua Grassle, music and video games by Sean Stone, film, photography and podcat by Wike Woof, art and publication by the staff of Warm Soda Magazine and writing and photographt by Jeanie Stephens. Music will be provided by Ciaramitaro and Grass and Stone.

“It will benefit people wanting to know more about local art, but I believe who will benefit the most are those looking for a reason to take the plunge into the art world, and those who may seek more knowledge from someone who is more experienced. It will be a way to network as well.”

Future events from Warm Soda may be held across the community as well as Jacoby. Clayton hinted at possible team-ups with the Alton YWCA as well as an event dedicated to local artists of color.

