QUINCY - On July 13, from 1-2 pm, the Quincy Art Center, located at 1515 Jersey St., will host a special gallery discussion that is free and open to the public. Enjoy a captivating panel discussion featuring local and regional Riverwork Project contributors alongside its creator, Sun Smith-Forêt. This unique experience will highlight the remarkable efforts of local artists that have joined over 70 individuals living along rivers who have contributed to the Riverwork Project, a stunning display of over 300 feet of irregularly shaped quilts adorning the gallery walls.

Ann Miller Titus of Quincy, Illinois, coordinated and combined the creative contributions of the following participants into the Quincy/Hannibal Riverwork Project Panel now on display at the Quincy Art Center. Featured participants from Quincy, Illinois include KJ Jacoby, Carol Clay Mann, Dave Maas, Danielle [Thompson] Pope, and Chris Taylor. Katie O’Neal from Payson, Illinois has also contributed to the project. Featured participants from Hannibal, Missouri include Margaret Fessenden and Faye Dant, Executive Director of Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center.

The Riverwork Project explores the profound connection between humanity and water resources through intricate imagery and evocative text. Sun Smith-Forêt, the visionary artist behind this project, is also the current featured artist at the Quincy Art Center. Her sculpted vessels and paintings are exhibited alongside the quilts, creating a comprehensive artistic experience.

Special panel guests and Riverwork advisors include Penelope Schmidt from Alton, Illinois, an Independent Curator, Collector, Eco-Art Activist, Audubon Board Member, and former New York City art gallery owner; Professor Laura Strand from Worden, Illinois, the Textile Art Chair and Gallery Director at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), working textile artist, and Riverwork Project Artist; and Libby Reuter from Alton, Illinois, an Eco Artist, Author, and Lecturer on Watershed Cairns, a 10-year initiative marking and photographing the Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Allegheny Rivers.

Refreshments, including cookies and lemonade, will be served.

This program is part of the Wonder and Praise exhibition sponsored by 644 Maine, Bella Sante, Hickory Stick Quilt Shop, Klingner & Associates, P.C., Mr. K’s Fabric Shop, Jerry & Lois Kruse, John & Susan Kissick, Doris Malacarne, Ann Miller Titus, Steve & Judy Siebers, and Howard & Ruth Ann Snowden.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Teter, Curator of the Quincy Art Center, at jteter@quincyartcenter.org or call 217-223-5900.

