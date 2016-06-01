"Artists By the River" event set for Sunday, June 5 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARTFORD – See the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower through the eyes of local artists during the first-ever “Artists By the River” event at the Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, IL on Sunday, June 5 from Noon to 5 p.m.



Members of the Gateway East Artists’ Guild will set up their easels at the Tower throughout the day to showcase the beauty of the area and attract attention to the six year old landmark.



At 1 p.m., a brief reception will be held in honor of Artist Suzanne Lowry who will be donating her copper sculpture “Confluence” to the Tower. The piece will become part of the Tower’s permanent art collection.



Guild artists may also bring finished river-themed art which will be displayed inside the Tower’s Visitor Center and may be available for sale.



“This event could be the first step in developing an art collection for the Tower which depicts the confluence of the two great rivers and the surrounding area,” Sue Lowry said.



The artists painting or drawing outside is part of the “plein-air” art movement. Plein-air means simply to paint or create art in the open.



The Tower is currently open seven days a week Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Guided tours are available daily. Admission to the tower is $4 for adults, $3 for active military/veterans, $3 for adults 62 and over, $2 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.



Summer events are sponsored by Liberty Bank.

