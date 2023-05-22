ALTON - Famed artist Joe Miller returned to State Street in Alton to touch up half of the circle mural he created back in September 2021 to bring it back to life.

The painting faded with the traffic flow on State Street. Together with Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, they concluded a half circle would be a better way to be more lasting with traffic flow in that area.

Miller, originally from Staunton, was a Lewis and Clark Community College graduate and now is a world-renowned artist. He has done mural projects throughout Chicago and across the U.S. and the world.

Miller said he is doing some touch up on the project and give it another shot.

"Based on what we know now, we hope to replenish it in a half circle," he said. "it is the same paint, just with more coats, and today I am using a cleaner to take away some of the leftovers. We just figured we would give it another shot and go and chalk it up to a learning experience.

"Bringing back half of it reminds us of how nice it was in the beginning, but I am not a preservationist. I live in Chicago, went to high school in Staunton, and approached Alton about doing a mural and then they came up with the street possibility. We did the paint yesterday and today is a designated day for cleaning and sealing. We will only have the road blocked for a few days."

