Letter to the Editor:

Ever since meeting through the Scout organization almost 40 years ago, Kevin Botterbush and I have been good friends. Not only has he become a loyal husband to Julie and father to his three children, he’s also grown to be a driven and respected business owner and contributing member of the Godfrey community.

Kevin’s zeal for civic involvement is evident in his roles as President of the Board of Trustees of the Hayner Public Library District, Chairman of the Board for the local arm of the Salvation Army and Vice Chairman of District Operations for the Piasa Bird District of the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis. He’s also a lifelong member of Alton First Presbyterian Church.

Article continues after sponsor message

I have no doubt that Kevin’s business experience and the volunteer and leadership positions through which he’s served the people of Godfrey and the surrounding area make him an exceptional choice for Godfrey Village Clerk. His service will only further enhance the positive impact Mike McCormick has had on our community, making it a great place to live.

Jeff Schultz

Godfrey, IL

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: