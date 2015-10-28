Attendees will learn about organization’s mission and annual fundraiser

On Thursday, November 5th from 10:30am – 11:30am, the Arthritis Foundation will be presenting at Senior Services Plus. The organization has a headquarters in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Karen Shoulders, who coordinates the Arthritis Foundation’s annual Jingle Bell Walk/Run, will be presenting. The Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis is a fun and festive way to kick off your holidays by helping others. Participants are encouraged to wear a holiday themed costume.

The Arthritis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention, control and cure of arthritis in the United States.

A special guest speaker will contribute to the presentation. Senior Services Plus’s Department Operations Manager Tracie Ramel-Smith will spotlight ways to become involved in the local agency’s team for the fundraiser.

While Jingle Bell Walk/Runs are held throughout the Metro East, the Alton/Godfrey event will be held on Saturday, December 5th and will begin at Simmons Law Firm on Henry Street.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, please call 618-465-3298 ext. 146 or visit www.seniorserviceesplus.org.

