Water exercise and Arthritis Foundation Fitness Classes begin in August at the YWCA of Alton.

Water exercise class begins on Aug. 1 and is offered every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. The YWCA pool is maintained at a comfortably warm temperature and exercises are designed to help muscles and joints gain strength and flexibility.

The class is free for YW Pass holders. Non pass holders pay $30 per month. A $50 annual membership/association fee also applies.

The first six-week session of Arthritis Foundation Exercise ProgramSM classes begins on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Classes are held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for six consecutive Wednesdays. Cost is $50 per person for the six-week session for YW Pass holders.

Developed by physical therapists specifically for people with arthritis, this low-impact, joint-safe exercise program has been documented to help decrease arthritis pain and relieve stiffness while increasing flexibility, range of motion. The program can build stronger muscles and overall stamina through balance and endurance exercises.

The program is taught by YWCA Arthritis Foundation-certified instructors, each of whom has completed in-depth training on arthritis and the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program.

YWCA instructors can also bring Arthritis Foundation fitness classes to your facility. Call for pricing and availability.

For more information contact Debbie Laux, Fitness Manager, or April Hausman, Fitness Assistant, at (618) 465-7774 or at dlaux@altonywca.com.

