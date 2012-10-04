Alton,IL, Oct. 3, 2012… Now in its 15th year, the ARTEASTStudio & Exhibits Tour takes places Sat., Oct. 20 and Sun., Oct. 21 from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.



120 artists open theirstudios or exhibit work through 37 sites that include galleries and alternativespaces. The self-guided tour takes youfrom Edwardsville and Glen Carbon to Alton, Roxana and Wood River. Explore historic neighborhoods, city centersand beautiful countryside to get a glimpse into the workspace, inspiration& techniques of Madison County’s artists. Artists are at their site to talk about the work or demonstratetechniques, including pottery, painting, wood carving, and metal work. "Both emerging and nationally recognized artists participate in this event," said Susan Bostwick, ARTEAST Project Director, "and there are always new artists and new venues on the tour." Art work is for sale. There is no admission fee.



ARTEASTis a program of the Jacoby Arts Center.

Visit www.jacobyartscenter.org, clickon the ARTEAST tab for additional information and maps.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: