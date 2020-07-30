HIGHLAND – The Highland Arts Council is sad to announce the cancellation of Art in the Park and Paint the Town Plein Air Event which were to celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere on Oct. 8-11, 2020 at Lindendale Park in Highland, Illinois – just 30 miles east of St. Louis. This indoor and outdoor exhibition and sale usually features artwork by 65 professional artists, bringing thousands of attendees annually. Our concern is keeping the artists and attendees safe in this uncertain time.

Lynnette Schuepbach, chair of Art in the Park, said, “It was a difficult decision, but with the uncertainty of the times we were not sure that we could produce the amazing show that we usually present. We care about our artists and the people that come to admire and buy their work. It is for their safety that the committee felt it necessary to postpone the 17th Annual Art in the Park and 1st Annual Paint the Town Plein Air Event to October 7 – 10, 2021. In order to keep that second full weekend in October as the “Art Weekend in Highland,” we have planned an alternative event – Scarecrow Search ArtWalk.”

The Scarecrow Search ArtWalk will highlight Highland’s Art Walk, which was created by Highland Arts Council to show how the City has supported the arts and shares its artwork at no cost to residents and visitors. The event will allow people to get out and enjoy art while easily keeping social distancing and maintaining the safety of the participating groups in mind.

The groups of visitors will travel to specific locations along the Art Walk, take photos of themselves visiting the specific pieces of art, and post them to the Highland Arts Council Facebook page. The hunt will begin at Lindendale Park, the usual location for Art in the Park, where a carload of attendees can pay a minimal entry fee, get the list of artwork to visit and enjoy the art-filled day. Prizes will be given to the winners and people’s choice, determined by “likes” on the Facebook page.

Article continues after sponsor message

To view the Art Walk, visit the Highland Arts Council website and download the brochure from there. Registration forms for the Scarecrow Search ArtWalk will be coming soon.

The HAC website will feature the artists that would have been seen at Art in the Park during the week before and after the original date for Art in the Park

Come enjoy art in Highland, Illinois.

More like this: