The Edwardsville Art Fair on Saturday built on successful displays from last year and beautiful weather to create another first-class show again this year.

Elizabeth Link was the show director. There was original works of 100 accomplished artists at the fair of all sorts from musicians to painters, plus a lot of food and drinks. Several students from Edwardsville High School and the SIUE Suzuki Tour group performed, along with other musical talents.

Last year’s show was fun and this one is too, Deann Rubin of St. Louis said. She displayed computer illustrations and diagrams. “I draw with Abdobe Illustrator,” she said. “I am displaying some of my cards and galleries.”

Ann Beehler, a glass artist, said the weather and the day were both perfect on Saturday at the art fair.

“They have a really good set up here,” she said. “They are very attentive to the artists. We had a good crowd last night and Saturday.”

Amy Poos, a mixed media artist, said the art fair was “great” and is looking forward to future fairs.

“I would like to see more positive things in Edwardsville,” she said. “Edwardsville people are always supportive.”

Jay Thompson had a theme called “Cat Works” with his creations, showcasing a collection of cat artwork. He said he thinks the arts fair in Edwardsville can really grow into a big thing.

Edwardsville Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard, and some of her orchestra students performed at the event. Ryleigh Franklin, Noah Eagle, Hannah Pocuca, Emily Crutchfield, Ethan Payne and Dalton Davis shared their talents as a small group, entertaining the crowd.

The Suzuki Tour Group performed for an hour and was warmly received by the crowd. Emily Ottwein’s EHS choral group performed before the EHS orchestra on Saturday. Other performers joined the EHS and Suzuki students on the day to make it truly an “art fair” not only for painted and digital art, but performing arts.

