ALTON - Anastasia Reinier is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Anastasia, an Alton High junior, is very active student and devoted Redbird. She is involved in a number of extracurricular activities at school as well as within the Riverbend and St Louis area communities.

Anastasia had planned to run track as a Redbird in the 2019-2020 school year and was practicing to participate in the 200-meter and 400-meter runs, but the season never started last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. She remains hopeful that there will be a track and field season yet this year.

Anastasia is involved in singing with a Christian based high school group called Encounter, a group that is known for performing concerts at churches across the area. Encounter represents over 30 churches in the Alton area and is dedicated to sharing through the ministries of music, service, fellowship and participation in the life of the church. Anastasia is also involved in FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) and participated in a number of community service projects including feeding the homeless, raising awareness around domestic violence, cancer awareness and also Operation Snowball, an organization that focuses on leadership development to encourage young people to avoid taking drugs.

Anastasia has also represented Alton High School at FCCLA state competition where she received a gold medal and a Most Outstanding Award for all her achievements.

She is devoted to her community and also worked on a project to bring hygiene bags to the Oasis Center, a shelter for abused women in downtown Alton and even compiled a recipe book to help families in the community. Additionally, Anastasia has also done volunteer work and bell ringing for the Salvation Army and has also assisted in fund raising for the Ronald McDonald house.

Upon completion of her career at Alton High, Anastasia's goal is to complete her undergraduate college degree and continue to medical school. She hopes to become a doctor with a focus on pediatric surgery.

