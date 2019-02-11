Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month
ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School January Athletes of the Month are Alton High School girls basketball player A'llurah Bowens and boys basketball player Ky'lun Rivers.
A'llurah Bowens –Girls Basketball
As a senior, A'llurah is one of the leading scorers and top 3-point shooters on the team. Her leadership is very evident on the floor and though out the squad. A'llurah and the Lady Redbirds will open regional play the week of February 11th.
Ky'lun Rivers – Boys Basketball
Ky'lun plays a key role as a junior on this year’s very talented boys’ team. He has been a spot starter but plays a very important roll coming off the bench, too. He averages 5 points a game. Ky'lun and the boy's team hope to finish this season strong and have a good postseason run.
