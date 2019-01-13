ALTON - The Art Fahrner - Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month for December are Jeanea Epps, a senior cheerleader, and Donovan Clay, a senior basketball player.

Donovan Clay – Senior – Boys Basketball

Donovan has played basketball for the last four years in which three of those years he has been a contributor to the Redbirds varsity team. He is leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Donovan was recently named to the Centralia Holiday All-Tournament first team and was a major factor in the Redbirds' second-place finish. He was also named the game MVP vs. Main South at the Taylorville Shootout.

Jeanea Epps – Senior – Cheerleading

Jeanea is a four-year letter-winner in cheerleading. She was recently named ICCA All-State as a cheerleader and is an important part of the squad that recently finished fourth in the State ICCA Competition. Jeanea is also a two time state qualifier with the Lady Redbirds track and field team.

See the Art Fahrner Edward Jones webpage: https://bit.ly/2THh0LN or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ejadvisorartfahrner/

