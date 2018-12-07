ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Athletes of the Month for November are two bowlers - seniors Alex Bergin and Chris Duke.

Alex Bergin – Senior – Girls Bowling



Alex led the girls team at the Triad Bowling Tournament with a 1116 series for six games averaging 186. Alex had a slow start in the morning but had a great afternoon finishing strong in the 16th place for the tournament. During a recent meet in Edwardsville, Alex led the Alton girls with a 604 series averaging 201 for three games. Alex is a leader again for the Redbird girls team and is hopeful of bowling in college next year.

Chris Duke - Senior - Boys Bowling

Chris led the Redbird boys team in scoring at the Southwest Conference Tournament. Chris is in third place after six games with a 1295 series averaging 216 with six games to go. Chris also had a recent series of 699, 623, and 587 while averaging 212. Chris is hopeful of bowling at the collegiate level as well next year.

“Alex and Chris are big assets to the bowling program for Alton High. Both athletes are or will be a four-year letterman/letterwoman. These two athletes show great sportsmanship to other teams during matches and tournaments. We are very proud of both of these athletes and this year should be a great memory for them as we work to get both to the State Tournament at the end of the season” – Coach Dave Meyer.

