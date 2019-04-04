ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are Ashlyn Betz – girls softball and Caden Akal - boys swimming.

Ashlyn Betz – Girls Softball

Ashlyn is a junior Alton High School softball player who has been a varsity letter winner for the past two years. She is currently hitting .412 and has an on-base percentage of .545. She has six extra-base hits with two home runs.

Ashlyn has been a big part of the softball program’s success. She is an extremely hard worker and leader for the team.

Ashlyn is a verbal commit to attend Valparaiso University in 2020 to play softball.





Caden Akal – Boys Swimming

Caden represented Alton High School at the IHSA Boys State Swim Meet in the 50 and 100 Yard Freestyle in February. He improved his performance from the prior year finishing 27th and 25th respectively. Caden was a six-time qualifier for IHSA State during his high school swim career at AHS.

Caden has also had further success at the YMCA Meet level. Caden has won the 200-yard and the 500-yard freestyle and was second in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle breaking the Tidalwaves record with 1:43.92 in the 200. He has qualified for the YMCA Nationals in North Carolina in April.

Next year Caden will be swimming for the Panthers of Drury University in Springfield, Mo. He will study organizational and leadership communication with hopes of attending law school.

