ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are senior girls golfer Jenna Fleming and junior cross country runner Cassius Havis.

Jenna Fleming– Senior – Girls Golf

Jenna has been a varsity starter on the girls golf team for four years now. During the 2018 season, she had a 9-hole stroke average of 42.7 and an 18-hole stroke average of 91.4. Jenna placed top 10 in four tournaments: 4th in the Madison County Tournament, 10th at the Belleville West Invitational, 10th at the Marquette Blast Off Tournament, and 9th at the Yorktown Par 3 Tournament. In addition to that, Jenna was third team all-SWC and second team All Area.

"Over these past four years, Jenna has grown as a student athlete by becoming a team leader and a great supporter of her teammates. She is motivated, grounded, has a fantastic work ethic, and is an athlete that her coaches and teammates can always count on." – Coach Carey Cappel

Article continues after sponsor message

Cassius Havis – Junior – Boys Cross Country

"Cassius is an extremely hard worker, never shying away from the last interval in a difficult set. He is an accomplished runner, having won the George Havens Invite at Principia, placing second at the Belleville West Invite, first team All County, and second team all SWC plus a third-time sectional qualifier. In addition, Cassius also set a personal record of 15:31 for 3 miles." – Coach Vernon Curvey.

See Art Fahrner Edward Jones Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ejadvisorartfahrner/

More like this: