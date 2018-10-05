ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are: Tim Johnson (football) and Abby Powers (volleyball).

Tim Johnson– Football

"Going into the season, we knew that Tim had the ability to be a very good running back. After only five games, Tim has 81 carries for 533 yards. He is only a sophomore and it has been fun to watch him mature and gain confidence with each game played. Tim put in a lot of work in the off-season to get to where he is today.

"He was in the weight room every day and had great attendance throughout the summer. He is developing into a leader, both on and off the field. Tim also has the potential to be a great running back. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and the seasons to come." - Coach Eric Dickerson.

Abby Powers – Girls Volleyball

"Abby is a second-year varsity player and currently leads the team in kills. She is in the top for service points as well as blocks. Abby has worked hard throughout the off-season to prepare to be a great leader and player in our program." - Coach Stacey Ferguson.

